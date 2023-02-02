J.J. Watt back to Houston? Social media creates buzz after Houston Texans respond to former Texans star wearing ‘H-Town’ hoodie

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt may look like he’s enjoying his retirement from the NFL, but his latest tweet may possibly drop a hint.

In a photo he tweeted on Thursday, Watt is seen lifting weights while wearing an “H-Town” hoodie and a Chicago Red Stars beanie hat. His latest Instagram story showed the same photo, but it also included the hashtag “#DeMecoDay.”

Very shortly after, the Houston Texans Twitter account immediately responded to the photo with two “sign of the horn” emojis.

Many social media users immediately began speculating that Watt may make his way back to Houston as a member of the Texans coaching staff following the recent hiring of head coach DeMeco Ryans on Tuesday.

“Y’all speaking in code? Do tell. I won’t say anything.” said Twitter user @PapaSwish.

“Bring him home to retire him as a Texan!” said Twitter user @nino_G.

Before Ryans was hired as the next coach, Watt shared a photo of the two of them as Texans players back in 2011. Ryans was a linebacker.

Ryans is expected to be introduced as the newest Texans head coach this Thursday. You can watch the news conference on KPRC 2+ here.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

