Astros release a World Series documentary in its team store

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Manager Dusty Baker Jr. and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Astros 2022 World Series documentary is now available in the Astros team store, the team announced on social media on Wednesday.

The team shared a trailer of the film that features an interview with beloved manager Dusty Baker who finally got the elusive ring with the Houston Astros.

“Life’s come full-circle for me. Been some ups and downs, which is synonymous to my life, and that’s what life is all about,” Baker says in the trailer. “You know, when you get to the end you start thinking about back in your life and thinking back about some of the guys who never even have got to the point that I’ve gotten to.”

A voiceover then says, “In real life, it’s always harder than you think to get to where you want to go. And even if baseball’s supposed to be an escape from the real world, trust me, the same real-life rules apply, especially in October, and this year, November too.”

The DVD, Blu-Ray, or Collector’s Edition is available at the Astros Team Store. As of this writing, the documentary was not available in an online format.

2022 World Series Documentary Promo The 2022 #WorldSeries Documentary is now available in the Astros Team Store! 🏆 Posted by Houston Astros on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

