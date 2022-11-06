WORLD SERIES GAME 6: Inning by inning recap, Astros lead series 3-2

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Five years after the Houston Astros won the World Series on the road, the team is looking to secure another world championship at home.

According to MLB.com, a team hasn’t clinched a title on its home field since 2013.

TOP OF THE FIRST

After starting the inning with a walk to Kyle Schwarber, Framber Valdez made up for it with just one pitch to Rhys Hoskins who hit into a double play.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros makes a double play against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

J.T. Realmuto got hit by a pitch, but Bryce Harper couldn’t capitalize on having a runner on base.

Jeremy Pena snagged Harper’s hard ground ball and got it to first to get out of the top of the inning.

PHILLIES: 0 ASTROS: 0

BOTTOM OF THE FIRST

Zach Wheeler responded with seven pitches to get the top of the order out for the Astros.

Jose Altuve struck out swinging. Pena grounded out. Yordan Alvarez hit a fly ball to left fielder Schwarber.

PHILLIES: 0 ASTROS: 0

TOP OF THE SECOND

Valdez got out of the second inning scoreless. In between striking out two Phillies batters, Alec Bohm got on base on a line drive to center fielder Chas McCormick. Valdez then walked Matt Vierling, but the inning ended with a deep fly ball hit by Edmundo Sosa that Yordan Alvarez was able to snag at the outfield wall.

PHILLIES: 0 ASTROS: 0

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros catches the ball for an out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

BOTTOM OF THE SECOND

Alex Bregman grounded out to get the Phillies their first out of the second inning. Kyle Tucker got on base immediately after with a walk, but Christian Vazquez grounded out into a double play.

PHILLIES: 0 ASTROS: 0

TOP OF THE THIRD

Framber Valdez struck out the side in the third with Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto going down in order.

KPRC 2 sports anchor Ari Alexander notes Valdez has the curveball working. Sports director Randy McIlvoy says Valdez is starting to settle in and getting the Phillies to chase the ball. The fast ball’s hit 97 mph so far.

PHILLIES: 0 ASTROS: 0