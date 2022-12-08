Go bananas!🍌 Savannah Bananas add 2 more games at Constellation Field in Sugar Land⚾

Savannah Bananas pitcher Blake McGehee, right, dances during a pregame performance for the fans waiting for the gates to open before the team's baseball game against the Wilmington Sharks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – It’s official!

Due to popular demand, the Savannah Bananas have added two additional exhibition games at Constellation Field, home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, as part of their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

In October, it was announced that Constellation Field would host the Savannah Bananas on Friday, March 17. There will now be exhibition games on Thursday, March 16, and Saturday, March 18.

While the window to join the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour presale alert list has been closed, fans can still head to thesavannahbananas.com/ontheroad to join a waiting list for exhibition tickets.

The team, also known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus,” has been featured on ESPN, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and Sports Illustrated, along with a documentary-style series called “Bananaland,” that followed their 2022 World Tour and is currently available on ESPN+. They’ll be playing the Party Animals during their exhibitions at Constellation Field – a team created by the Savannah Bananas to compete at a high level while also participating in the circus-style presentation.

In 2022, former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, along with fellow former Major Leaguers Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Bill Lee and Johnny Bench all joined the tour.

The Savannah Bananas play their games under the rules of “Banana Ball,” which are a set of rules that align with the club’s focus on entertainment while also creating a fast-paced style of play, according to a news release. Some of the rules included no walks allowed, a two-hour time limit, and no bunting and if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly it counts as an out for the defense.