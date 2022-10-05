Go bananas! 🍌 The Savannah Bananas baseball team is coming to Sugar Land ⚾

The Savannah Bananas team lines up along the first base line to perform a kick-line dance before a Coastal Plain League baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The Savannah Bananas baseball team is taking their show on the road to 33 cities in 2023 and one of those stops is in Sugar Land.

The 2023 Banana Ball World Tour was announced Tuesday and Constellation Field, which is home to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, will host an appearance.

Tickets for the March 17, 2023 contest aren’t yet on sale, but the Savannah Bananas say fans can join a priority list to get info on pre-sales and official on-sale dates as soon as they’re announced.

You will be able to join the list through this link. However, as of Tuesday night, it appeared demand on the site was high and the page was not consistently loading. People have seemingly gone bananas trying to get more information, so keep checking back.

“Taking the Bananas to Texas has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years,” said Savannah Bananas Owner, Jesse Cole in a news release. “We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to Sugar Land this spring.”

Don’t expect to see a regular baseball game when the Bananas take the field. They’ve been dubbed the “World Famous Baseball Circus” and have been featured in a documentary-style series called “Bananaland” which is available on ESPN+.

Savannah Bananas pitcher Blake McGehee, right, dances during a pregame performance for the fans waiting for the gates to open before the team's baseball game against the Wilmington Sharks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“The Savannah Bananas have established themselves as a premiere baseball entertainment product and it’s been exciting to watch their progress over the years,” said Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm in the news release. “We’re thrilled to provide our Space Cowboys fans, along with the Greater Houston community a chance to see this one-of-a-kind show.”

Savannah Bananas' dancing first base coach Maceo Harrisoin performs a back-flip in the coach's box during the team's baseball game against the Wilmington Sharks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Savannah Bananas will play the Party Animals during the exhibition game. As you might imagine, the Party Animals also don’t take their sport seriously.

Rules of “Banana Ball”

The guidelines for Banana Ball are set to make the exhibition entertaining and to create a fast-paced game.

Here are a few of the rules:

Walks and bunting are not allowed

Games have a two-hour time limit

If a fan catches a fly foul ball, it counts as an out for the defense

The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals rosters are filled out by professional independent players. The news release for the newly announced tour stated that in 2022, former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, along with fellow former Major Leaguers Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Bill Lee and Johnny Bench all joined the tour.

Still not clear exactly what you’d be getting into at a Savannah Bananas game? This video from their YouTube page should clear things up:

The full schedule for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour was posted to the team’s twitter account.