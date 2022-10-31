VIDEO: They have ARRIVED - Houston Astros descend on Philadelphia⚾

HOUSTON – H-town has arrived in Philadelphia ahead of Game 3 in the World Series.
KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway was there when the team arrived in Philadelphia. See the Houston Astros players getting off the buses at Citizens Bank Park in the video below.
#BREAKING: H-town has arrived!!! #LevelUp https://t.co/wpS0B8QTJm— Zach Lashway (@KPRC2Zach) October 31, 2022
