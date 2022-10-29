ONLY ON 2: Astros fan speaks out after getting banned by MLB indefinitely following viral in-field moment with Jose Altuve

The Astros super fan who ran on the field for a selfie with Jose Altuve during game two of the ALCS is facing criminal punishment and has been banned from all MLB stadiums indefinitely.

27-year-old Jose Alvarado appeared in court Friday morning, charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

“I was screaming his name so he was aware, he saw me coming. I was screaming pretty loud,” Alvarado told KPRC 2. “My outcome was to have a selfie with him, and I was like right there, I was so close, but it didn’t happen.”

Cameras in the stands showed security guards moving in on Alvarado as they pulled him out of the outfield.

“He was like, ‘Please, let me get a picture, please!’ Police had to come because he was so strong and we all had to tackle him,” security guard Diangelo Fields said.

Alvarado said excitement combined with poor judgment fueled the viral moment.

Alvarado ended up not getting the selfie as security quickly escorted him out.

A judge set a bond condition that he stay at least 200 feet away from Minute Maid Park. He also received a letter from Major League Baseball, banning him indefinitely from all stadiums, offices, and other facilities.

“It’s not worth it at the end, especially if you have kids. I have my kids and I can’t even take them to the stadium now to watch the games together and experience them as a family,” Alvarado said. “It’s not worth it at the end of the day. I wouldn’t recommend anybody doing it.”

His defense attorney, Penny Wymyczak-White, saw the moment on TV before Alvarado reached out to her. She told KPRC 2 she hopes to get the criminal charge dismissed.

“He’s a human being that got overzealous,” she said. “He understands fully why he was wrong. And he understands why he’s banned.”

The maximum criminal penalty, she said, is 6 months in jail and/or a fine up to $2,000.

“Absolutely just stay in your seats and not do anything crazy. If you’re a fan, then just cheer, but don’t do anything crazy,” she said.

While Alvarado said he’s bummed he won’t be able to watch the games in person with his family, he said he’s sorry to other fans and the team.

“I want to apologize to Minute Maid Park, the security, Altuve, you know, the whole Astros team for what I did and kind of slowed down toward the end of the inning,” Alvarado said. “I just want to apologize. I won’t do it again. And I’m going to respect the judge’s decisions.”

He’s due back in court in December.