WORLD SERIES WAGER ⚾🔥 Houston’s KPRC team bets with Philly news station; Here’s what’s on the line

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Daniella Guzman and Christine Noel have made a friendly wager with some news anchors in Philadephia for the World Series.

Guzman and Noel bet against NBC’s affiliate, NBC 10.

HERE’S THE DEAL

If (more like WHEN) Houston wins the World Series, Philadelphia anchors Jim Rosenfield and Jacqueline London will have to sport some Astros gear during a newscast AND repeat the war cry “LET’S GO ASTROS.”

(The newsroom is also hoping they send some Cheesesteaks to H-Town for our winners-only celebration; Wink wink😉)

In the event that the Phillies win the World Series, for the first time in 14 years, the KPRC 2 ladies will have to wear their gear also.

They even requested we sing their Championship song, Dancing on My Own.

SO, who’s it going to be? The Houston Astros, or the Philadephia Phillies?

Check back for an update on the winner, and GO ‘STROS!!!