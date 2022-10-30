74º

Local News

WORLD SERIES WAGER ⚾🔥 Houston’s KPRC team bets with Philly news station; Here’s what’s on the line

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, NBC 10 bets KPRC 2, World Series bet

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Daniella Guzman and Christine Noel have made a friendly wager with some news anchors in Philadephia for the World Series.

Guzman and Noel bet against NBC’s affiliate, NBC 10.

HERE’S THE DEAL

If (more like WHEN) Houston wins the World Series, Philadelphia anchors Jim Rosenfield and Jacqueline London will have to sport some Astros gear during a newscast AND repeat the war cry “LET’S GO ASTROS.”

(The newsroom is also hoping they send some Cheesesteaks to H-Town for our winners-only celebration; Wink wink😉)

In the event that the Phillies win the World Series, for the first time in 14 years, the KPRC 2 ladies will have to wear their gear also.

They even requested we sing their Championship song, Dancing on My Own.

SO, who’s it going to be? The Houston Astros, or the Philadephia Phillies?

Check back for an update on the winner, and GO ‘STROS!!!

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter