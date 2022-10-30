74º

World Series send-off: Houston Astros headed to Philadelphia for Games 3-5

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Jose Altuve greets fans before heading to Philadelphia with the Astros (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Ahead of World Series Game 3 on Monday, the Houston Astros have packed up their gear and headed to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at their homestand.

According to the Astros in a Tweet, fans were invited to send off the Astros as they head to the airport on Sunday.

The World Series is currently tied 1-1, with the Astros winning Game 2 Saturday night.

Can’t make it to Philly? The Astros will host official Watch Parties for Games 3, 4, and 5. More information can be found here.

