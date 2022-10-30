World Series send-off: Houston Astros headed to Philadelphia for Games 3-5

HOUSTON – Ahead of World Series Game 3 on Monday, the Houston Astros have packed up their gear and headed to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at their homestand.
According to the Astros in a Tweet, fans were invited to send off the Astros as they head to the airport on Sunday.
The World Series is currently tied 1-1, with the Astros winning Game 2 Saturday night.
Can’t make it to Philly? The Astros will host official Watch Parties for Games 3, 4, and 5. More information can be found here.
Help us send our Astros off to Philadelphia at Noon today! Fans are encouraged to show their support around Diamond Lot South as the team heads to the airport. See y'all soon! pic.twitter.com/BYbODBPEXf— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2022