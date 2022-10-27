Astros World Series road game watch parties at Minute Maid Park: This is what you need to know

Fans attend a Watch Party at Minute Maid Park during the Astros-Indians ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 8, 2018.

HOUSTON – Fans are invited to come to Minute Maid Park beginning for the Astros World Series Watch Parties.

The Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on the road beginning Monday, Oct. 31.

Gates for all Watch Parties will open at 5 p.m. prior to the first pitch at 7:03 p.m.

The details

The watch parties will be held at Minute Maid Park at 501 Crawford Street.

All Watch Parties will require a $1 voucher, with all proceeds benefitting The Astros Foundation. Visit astros.com/watchparty to buy your $1 vouchers.

Schedule

Game 3 | 7:03 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m.

Game 4 | 7:03 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m.

Game 5 | 7:03 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m.

* ALL times Central

FULL WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE HERE.

For more information on the Astros Postseason Watch Parties, click here.

Before the game starts

Prior to each away game, the fun will begin two hours before first pitch with a Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street, where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, yard games, unique photo opportunities with the “For The H”-themed container mural and mobile mural, along with much more before heading into Minute Maid Park to watch the Astros on the videoboard. Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will also be a part of the Watch Party.

Gaining entry

Fans can enter the Watch Parties through the South Home Plate, Left Field and Left Center Gates beginning two hours before first pitch. Seating is general admission in the lower bowl and proceeds made from ticket sales will benefit The Astros Foundation. Concession stands in the stadium will be open for food and beverage purchases during the watch parties.