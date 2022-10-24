2022 World Series: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play against Philadelphia Phillies

HOUSTON – Following a second postseason sweep, the Houston Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies after they beat the New York Yankees 6-5 during Game 4 of the ALCS late Sunday night.
The Phillies also clinched during the NLCS on Sunday, eliminating the San Diego Padres.
This is the Astros’ fifth World Series appearance, according to Major League Baseball. They won the series in 2017.
The full schedule is below (NOTE: All times Central):
GAME 1 - at Minute Maid Park
Friday, Oct. 28
Time TBA | FOX
GAME 2 - at Minute Maid Park
Saturday, Oct. 29
Time TBA | FOX
GAME 3 - at Philadephia
Monday, Oct. 31
Time TBA | FOX
GAME 4 - at Philadelphia
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Time TBA | FOX
GAME 5 (if necessary) - at Philadelphia
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Time TBA | FOX
GAME 6 (if necessary) - at Minute Maid Park
Friday, Nov. 4
Time TBA | FOX
GAME 7 (if necessary) - at Minute Maid Park
Saturday, Nov. 5
Time TBA | FOX