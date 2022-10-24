80º

LIVE

Sports

2022 World Series: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play against Philadelphia Phillies

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Astros, Houston Astros, Sports, ALCS
Houston Astros

HOUSTON – Following a second postseason sweep, the Houston Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies after they beat the New York Yankees 6-5 during Game 4 of the ALCS late Sunday night.

The Phillies also clinched during the NLCS on Sunday, eliminating the San Diego Padres.

This is the Astros’ fifth World Series appearance, according to Major League Baseball. They won the series in 2017.

The full schedule is below (NOTE: All times Central):

GAME 1 - at Minute Maid Park

Friday, Oct. 28

Time TBA | FOX

GAME 2 - at Minute Maid Park

Saturday, Oct. 29

Time TBA | FOX

GAME 3 - at Philadephia

Monday, Oct. 31

Time TBA | FOX

GAME 4 - at Philadelphia

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Time TBA | FOX

GAME 5 (if necessary) - at Philadelphia

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Time TBA | FOX

GAME 6 (if necessary) - at Minute Maid Park

Friday, Nov. 4

Time TBA | FOX

GAME 7 (if necessary) - at Minute Maid Park

Saturday, Nov. 5

Time TBA | FOX

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email