Kate Upton wears hard-to-find Houston Astros jacket (again)

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – When Kate Upton makes an appearance at an Astros game, she always makes a fashion statement.

It all started with THE sweater.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with model Kate Upton and the MVP trophy after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

A KPRC 2 producer and die-hard Astros fan (me) spotted Kate Upton wearing it during Game 7 of the ALCS in 2017. That producer (still me) became obsessed with finding the sweater for herself.

When Mitchell & Ness saw that plea on Click2Houston.com five years ago, they restocked the sweater immediately and the rest is fashion history. Now it’s a staple in many Astros fans’ wardrobe.

Fast forward to Sunday night.

First, let’s point out a few coincidences. It was the ALCS (just like in 2017). The Astros were facing the Yankees (just like 2017). The Astros beat the Yankees to advance to the World Series (just like 2017). And Kate Upton proved she is an Astros fashion icon (just like 2017).

As the supermodel celebrated on the field at Yankee Stadium with her husband, Astros ace Justin Verlander, the buzz over the jacket began. It quickly became a hot topic on several Astros fans sites.

I put on my detective/shopper hat and went to work. Finding the jacket was actually pretty easy.

It’s another gorgeous Mitchell & Ness product.

The bad news: it’s sold out - in all sizes!

I still have a Mitchell & Ness contact from all those years ago. I reached out first thing Monday morning and asked about the jacket.

Mitchell & Ness says there are no plans to restock the jacket at this time; the jacket was part of its 2022 MLB Fall line.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way. This determined producer will be watching all the resale sites and resale stores like a hawk.

If you love Kate Upton (err, the Astros) as much as I do, you’ll do the same.

Happy hunting!

