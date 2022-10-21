83º

🔒So much Astros style⚾, sunrises and sunsets for the home team🌇🌅 and a driving dog🐶: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Click2Pins submissions (Click2, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

KPRC 2′s HITCH!

Houston

Support for the home team

Iris Lavery

American Alloy Steel supporting our Astros ALCS 2022

Astros pup style 📸

sally101

ChaChing says...Lets do it again ASTROS!

The chillest cat ever.

CindyJ

Another beautiful day for ANOTHER WIN! Go Astros…beat the Yankees! 🖤Teddy⚾️

Everybody gets decked out for the Astros

Ready for game 2!

Orbit gourd

snagel15

Let’s go Astros.

Pups getting in on the fun

Pins User

Luna Sky Walker Montgomery, TX Go STROS!!

H-Town represent

Weather Warrior

Bella the bulldog

Very excited

TILA

Levi says “GO ASTROS”!

So cool. Big Astros style

Rick Dunlap

Bubba says, “Game time! Go Astros!!!” #Astros #ALCS #LEVELUP

Even more beautiful in slow motion

HoneyLakeLife

Hummingbirds in Super Slo Motion

Small coffee, please!

Kevin G

Coffee anyone?

Skies spread with approaching night

Abby1999

Galveston Tx

When the light meets the horizon

craig

Sunrise over Galveston

Between light and dark

Sissy

Sunrise in Spring!!!

Houston sunrise in pastels

Catie

Sunrise from Houston Methodist TMC.

Sunrise over the hills

Stonesthrow

Sunrise over the hills in Kerrviille

It’s sweater weather time

Grace Fernandez

Busting out the sweaters today.

Painting the day

George Peet

Sunrise in Kingwood

The leggings are strong with this one

CindyJ

Time to bring out the leggings ~ 🖤Teddy

Look at that smile

Mary Taylor

Enjoying the cool weather

Stretch and scratch

Tracy

Buck enjoying a good stretch n scratch in the nice weather.

A barking good time

Schnauzer Mom

GinGin & Rosé are cheering for the Astros tonight.

As sweet as pumpkin pie

StacyShifletStetz

My 1st grandbaby Hayden Ann

“Cannon-bone!”

SkyWatcher

What do skeletons say when jumping into a pool? Cannon-bone!

Scaredy cat...and we can’t blame him.

Agsnoopy

Keanu on the scary hand. Happy Halloween. Boo!🎃

Astros majesty

Mike&Jen

Great day on Crystal Beach!

Well done puppies!🐶🐕‍🦺🐩

Debbie Oliver

Rizzo recruited friends to help cheer the Astros on!

YES!

iamdan

Mayla celebrating an Astros win (and staying up late)!!! Go Stros!

Once a fan...always a fan.

karen

Grandma says it's about time Mackenzie has her own Astros t-shirt!

Lighting the way

User

Downtown Houston supporting Astros with lights.

Continuing to wane

Glen

The moon continuing to wane.

“Of thee I sing”

PineIslandNan

Of thee I sing!!

“Roo the Rooster”

Stonesthrow

Proud Roo the Rooster in Kerrville

Clear skies

Glen

Clear skies downtown

Surprise

iamdan

Happy Sunday everyone!!

“Do I really have to get up?”

DEJ

Do I really have to get up? It’s Friday.

Big fish

kayakmark110

Finished 97th out 187 at my second kayak bass fishing tournament this past weekend

Meet Elizabeth Lizzy Taylor

TMerecka

Elizabeth Lizzy Taylor has been enjoying the weather. She turns 6 month today.

Mama said there’d be days like this...

E-nico

Pepper got her shots today!

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

How do you submit yours?

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

