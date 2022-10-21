🔒So much Astros style⚾, sunrises and sunsets for the home team🌇🌅 and a driving dog🐶: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.
Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:
If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.
KPRC 2′s HITCH!
ruffles
Support for the home team
Iris Lavery
American Alloy Steel supporting our Astros ALCS 2022
Astros pup style 📸
sally101
ChaChing says...Lets do it again ASTROS!
The chillest cat ever.
CindyJ
Another beautiful day for ANOTHER WIN! Go Astros…beat the Yankees! 🖤Teddy⚾️
Everybody gets decked out for the Astros
Ready for game 2!
Orbit gourd
snagel15
Let’s go Astros.
Pups getting in on the fun
Pins User
Luna Sky Walker Montgomery, TX Go STROS!!
H-Town represent
Weather Warrior
Bella the bulldog
Very excited
TILA
Levi says “GO ASTROS”!
So cool. Big Astros style
Rick Dunlap
Bubba says, “Game time! Go Astros!!!” #Astros #ALCS #LEVELUP
Even more beautiful in slow motion
HoneyLakeLife
Hummingbirds in Super Slo Motion
Small coffee, please!
Kevin G
Coffee anyone?
Skies spread with approaching night
Abby1999
Galveston Tx
When the light meets the horizon
craig
Sunrise over Galveston
Between light and dark
Sissy
Sunrise in Spring!!!
Houston sunrise in pastels
Catie
Sunrise from Houston Methodist TMC.
Sunrise over the hills
Stonesthrow
Sunrise over the hills in Kerrviille
It’s sweater weather time
Grace Fernandez
Busting out the sweaters today.
Painting the day
George Peet
Sunrise in Kingwood
The leggings are strong with this one
CindyJ
Time to bring out the leggings ~ 🖤Teddy
Look at that smile
Mary Taylor
Enjoying the cool weather
Stretch and scratch
Tracy
Buck enjoying a good stretch n scratch in the nice weather.
A barking good time
Schnauzer Mom
GinGin & Rosé are cheering for the Astros tonight.
As sweet as pumpkin pie
StacyShifletStetz
My 1st grandbaby Hayden Ann
“Cannon-bone!”
SkyWatcher
What do skeletons say when jumping into a pool? Cannon-bone!
Scaredy cat...and we can’t blame him.
Agsnoopy
Keanu on the scary hand. Happy Halloween. Boo!🎃
Astros majesty
Mike&Jen
Great day on Crystal Beach!
Well done puppies!🐶🐕🦺🐩
Debbie Oliver
Rizzo recruited friends to help cheer the Astros on!
YES!
iamdan
Mayla celebrating an Astros win (and staying up late)!!! Go Stros!
Once a fan...always a fan.
karen
Grandma says it's about time Mackenzie has her own Astros t-shirt!
Lighting the way
User
Downtown Houston supporting Astros with lights.
Continuing to wane
Glen
The moon continuing to wane.
“Of thee I sing”
PineIslandNan
Of thee I sing!!
“Roo the Rooster”
Stonesthrow
Proud Roo the Rooster in Kerrville
Clear skies
Glen
Clear skies downtown
Surprise
iamdan
Happy Sunday everyone!!
“Do I really have to get up?”
DEJ
Do I really have to get up? It’s Friday.
Big fish
kayakmark110
Finished 97th out 187 at my second kayak bass fishing tournament this past weekend
Meet Elizabeth Lizzy Taylor
TMerecka
Elizabeth Lizzy Taylor has been enjoying the weather. She turns 6 month today.
Mama said there’d be days like this...
E-nico
Pepper got her shots today!
Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!
How do you submit yours?
On your phone
Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.
On a computer
Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!
What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.