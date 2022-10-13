🔒Full moon splendor🌕, happy doggies🐶🐶🐶, stunning reflections🪞: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Click2Pins submissions, as seen on Oct. 13, 2022.

HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:

A country day

H3 Ranch Country day 0 s 0

A colorful sunset

Taylor Mcclelland What better way to end a work week than a colorful sunset at woodlawn lake. 0 s 0

Clouds and sun at sunrise

D. Woods, Cypress Clouds & sun at sunrise--Anderson 0 s 1

Birdies watching in the salty air

TX_ShrimpDiva The warmth of the sun grazes my face as the salty air blows through my hair. I know it’s going to be an amazing day ~ Welcome to Galveston Bay. 0 s 1

Full moon in Galveston

aggiePT Full moon on a beautiful night in Galveston 0 s 0

It’s Katy

Pins User Sun going down on first official day of Katy Rice Harvest Festival. Great music, great vendors and a whole lotta fun! 0 s 0

A bright moon

viperlawncare The moon sure is bright tonight! 0 s 0

Butterfly meeting

Rick Peralez God's beauty. 💜 0 s 2

Nicholas the doggo in the fall weather

VanessaV Nicholas loving the fall weather 0 s 0

Hunter’s moon in the distance

Taylor Mcclelland The Hunter’s Moon from Woodlawn lake. 0 s 0

Just dazzling

SkyWatcher A dazzling Hunter's Moon tonight for all you folks buying your meat at HEB. 0 s 4

Reflections in the pond

D. Woods, Cypress Clouds & sun at sunset reflected in pond in Anderson 0 s 0

Full moon rising

D. Woods, Cypress Full moon rising in Anderson 0 s 1

Kingwood doggie

Betty Wolf Sunrise and Whiskee in Kingwood, TX! 0 s 0

Halloween moon

leahking Moonrise. And she’s on the wane! WilsonHill Colorado County 0 s 0

What is that?

Audrey H. There are all kinds of hunters out for the hunters moon! Saw this one in Pleasanton today 0 s 0

Moon peeking through

Taylor Mcclelland Much better viewing conditions of the moon this evening. 0 s 0

Postcard sunset

Beach Bob 47th and Seawall 0 s 0

Glass skies

KPRC 2 Edgar Morning Run. Beautiful sky! 0 s 0

Stunning reflections 📸

Kelly Chapman Beautiful clouds in League City! 0 s 0

Red sunrise in Cypress

billy Cypress Sunrise 0 s 0

We’re partial to pink

billy Pink Puff Cypress Sunrise 0 s 0

Colors of the day’s end

WEEinthecity And Cut! 0 s 0

A pleasant evening

WEEinthecity Pleasant out this evening 0 s 0

A gorgeous sunset

SkyWatcher What a difference a gorgeous sunset makes in our lives. 0 s 0

Rainstorm to the left

WEEinthecity Looking West to Southwest from League City. The thunderstorm pictured produced heavy rain, lightning and downdraft winds blew cool. It rained for a solid 45 minutes. It looked like it didn't move around much. 0 s 1

Enjoying the weather

PatCassity Pat Cassity-Buddy is really enjoying this beautiful weather! 0 s 0

A moment after the rain

WEEinthecity After the rain 0 s 0

An Astros orange sunset

johnsedlak An Astros orange sunset tonight in Kingwood. Go Stros! This sunset’s for you. 0 s 1

First Astros uniform

VictorGutierrez In honor of the Astros win yesterday. My Granddaughter's First ever Astros outfit. 9 days old today. This is for you Daniella.. 0 s 1

Half sky of storms

GeeJ Half stormy, half beautiful! 0 s 0

Rolling clouds at the Galveston shore

Ron Wooten Awesome clouds 0 s 0

A beautiful sky in Galveston

Ron Wooten Beautiful sky 0 s 0

Sunset in Jamaica Beach, sky aflame

Ron Wooten Last night’s beautiful sunset 0 s 0

Upswept skies

Ron Wooten The clouds last night were just amazingly beautiful! 0 s 0

Full moon over Texas

nickgreen Full moon over the Scarecrow Festival in Chapel Hill Texas. 0 s 0

Nola the Therapy Dog

Susan Morris Nola the Therapy Dog 0 s 0

Happy Halloween

JasonGreer Happy Halloween from Greerswald Holiday Lights! 0 s 0

“Body Shop Repair”

SkyWatcher Healthcare services for skeletons is definitely not humerous. 0 s 0

Cheering on the Astros

CindyJ The team is ready to go! Go Astros! 🖤Tommy🖤Teddy🖤Timmy⚾️ 0 s 0

Go Astros!

Harry Brinkman Logan and Kendall are ready for the game. Go Astros!! 0 s 0

Ready for the Astros to win

Reda Lea Ready for the Astros to win!! 0 s 0

Support for the Astros from the kid corner

MeganG Jolene says GO ASTROS!🧡💙⚾️ 0 s 0

Three cheers for the Astros!

Sjspyrka Hey Mr. Anthony! It’s Lilah here, I’m the biggest Astros fan and also wearing pink today for breast cancer awareness! 🧡💙💗 GO STROS! 0 s 0

Halloween in all its splendor

Pins User Happy Halloween! 0 s 0

In case you weren’t listening

Camasan Champion Willy Willy just listened 0 s 0

It’s sweet around here

Jane pickett Ms. Tiffany sharing ice cream at her Enchanted Ranch Day Camp! 0 s 0

A good morning filled with color

Sylvia lopez Good morning from Seguin 0 s 0

Shimmering reflections

Pins User Walter Hall Park 0 s 0

