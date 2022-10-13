87º

🔒Full moon splendor🌕, happy doggies🐶🐶🐶, stunning reflections🪞: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:

A country day

H3 Ranch

Country day

Richmond

A colorful sunset

Taylor Mcclelland

What better way to end a work week than a colorful sunset at woodlawn lake.

San Antonio

Clouds and sun at sunrise

D. Woods, Cypress

Clouds & sun at sunrise--Anderson

Anderson

Birdies watching in the salty air

TX_ShrimpDiva

The warmth of the sun grazes my face as the salty air blows through my hair. I know it’s going to be an amazing day ~ Welcome to Galveston Bay.

Bolivar Peninsula

Full moon in Galveston

aggiePT

Full moon on a beautiful night in Galveston

Galveston

It’s Katy

Pins User

Sun going down on first official day of Katy Rice Harvest Festival. Great music, great vendors and a whole lotta fun!

Richmond

A bright moon

viperlawncare

The moon sure is bright tonight!

Humble

Butterfly meeting

Rick Peralez

God's beauty. 💜

San Antonio

Nicholas the doggo in the fall weather

VanessaV

Nicholas loving the fall weather

Conroe

Hunter’s moon in the distance

Taylor Mcclelland

The Hunter’s Moon from Woodlawn lake.

San Antonio

Just dazzling

SkyWatcher

A dazzling Hunter's Moon tonight for all you folks buying your meat at HEB.

San Antonio

Reflections in the pond

D. Woods, Cypress

Clouds & sun at sunset reflected in pond in Anderson

Anderson

Full moon rising

D. Woods, Cypress

Full moon rising in Anderson

Anderson

Kingwood doggie

Betty Wolf

Sunrise and Whiskee in Kingwood, TX!

Houston

Halloween moon

leahking

Moonrise. And she’s on the wane! WilsonHill Colorado County

Alleyton

What is that?

Audrey H.

There are all kinds of hunters out for the hunters moon! Saw this one in Pleasanton today

Pleasanton

Moon peeking through

Taylor Mcclelland

Much better viewing conditions of the moon this evening.

San Antonio

Postcard sunset

Beach Bob

47th and Seawall

Unknown

Glass skies

KPRC 2 Edgar

Morning Run. Beautiful sky!

Houston

Stunning reflections 📸

Kelly Chapman

Beautiful clouds in League City!

League City

Red sunrise in Cypress

billy

Cypress Sunrise

Houston

We’re partial to pink

billy

Pink Puff Cypress Sunrise

Houston

Colors of the day’s end

WEEinthecity

And Cut!

League City

A pleasant evening

WEEinthecity

Pleasant out this evening

League City

A gorgeous sunset

SkyWatcher

What a difference a gorgeous sunset makes in our lives.

San Antonio

Rainstorm to the left

WEEinthecity

Looking West to Southwest from League City. The thunderstorm pictured produced heavy rain, lightning and downdraft winds blew cool. It rained for a solid 45 minutes. It looked like it didn't move around much.

League City

Enjoying the weather

PatCassity

Pat Cassity-Buddy is really enjoying this beautiful weather!

Montgomery

A moment after the rain

WEEinthecity

After the rain

League City

An Astros orange sunset

johnsedlak

An Astros orange sunset tonight in Kingwood. Go Stros! This sunset’s for you.

Humble

First Astros uniform

VictorGutierrez

In honor of the Astros win yesterday. My Granddaughter's First ever Astros outfit. 9 days old today. This is for you Daniella..

Houston

Half sky of storms

GeeJ

Half stormy, half beautiful!

League City

Rolling clouds at the Galveston shore

Ron Wooten

Awesome clouds

Galveston

A beautiful sky in Galveston

Ron Wooten

Beautiful sky

Galveston

Sunset in Jamaica Beach, sky aflame

Ron Wooten

Last night’s beautiful sunset

Jamaica Beach

Upswept skies

Ron Wooten

The clouds last night were just amazingly beautiful!

Jamaica Beach

Full moon over Texas

nickgreen

Full moon over the Scarecrow Festival in Chapel Hill Texas.

Houston

Nola the Therapy Dog

Susan Morris

Nola the Therapy Dog

San Antonio

Happy Halloween

JasonGreer

Happy Halloween from Greerswald Holiday Lights!

Spring

“Body Shop Repair”

SkyWatcher

Healthcare services for skeletons is definitely not humerous.

San Antonio

Cheering on the Astros

CindyJ

The team is ready to go! Go Astros! 🖤Tommy🖤Teddy🖤Timmy⚾️

Houston

Go Astros!

Harry Brinkman

Logan and Kendall are ready for the game. Go Astros!!

Houston

Ready for the Astros to win

Reda Lea

Ready for the Astros to win!!

Texas City

Support for the Astros from the kid corner

MeganG

Jolene says GO ASTROS!🧡💙⚾️

Katy

Three cheers for the Astros!

Sjspyrka

Hey Mr. Anthony! It’s Lilah here, I’m the biggest Astros fan and also wearing pink today for breast cancer awareness! 🧡💙💗 GO STROS!

Houston

Halloween in all its splendor

Pins User

Happy Halloween!

Houston

In case you weren’t listening

Camasan

Champion Willy Willy just listened

San Antonio

It’s sweet around here

Jane pickett

Ms. Tiffany sharing ice cream at her Enchanted Ranch Day Camp!

Houston

A good morning filled with color

Sylvia lopez

Good morning from Seguin

Seguin

Shimmering reflections

Pins User

Walter Hall Park

League City

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

How do you submit yours?

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

