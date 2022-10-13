🔒Full moon splendor🌕, happy doggies🐶🐶🐶, stunning reflections🪞: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.
Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon beside our favorite for the week:
A country day
H3 Ranch
Country day
A colorful sunset
Taylor Mcclelland
What better way to end a work week than a colorful sunset at woodlawn lake.
Clouds and sun at sunrise
D. Woods, Cypress
Clouds & sun at sunrise--Anderson
Birdies watching in the salty air
TX_ShrimpDiva
The warmth of the sun grazes my face as the salty air blows through my hair. I know it’s going to be an amazing day ~ Welcome to Galveston Bay.
Full moon in Galveston
aggiePT
Full moon on a beautiful night in Galveston
It’s Katy
Pins User
Sun going down on first official day of Katy Rice Harvest Festival. Great music, great vendors and a whole lotta fun!
A bright moon
viperlawncare
The moon sure is bright tonight!
Butterfly meeting
Rick Peralez
God's beauty. 💜
Nicholas the doggo in the fall weather
VanessaV
Nicholas loving the fall weather
Hunter’s moon in the distance
Taylor Mcclelland
The Hunter’s Moon from Woodlawn lake.
Just dazzling
SkyWatcher
A dazzling Hunter's Moon tonight for all you folks buying your meat at HEB.
Reflections in the pond
D. Woods, Cypress
Clouds & sun at sunset reflected in pond in Anderson
Full moon rising
D. Woods, Cypress
Full moon rising in Anderson
Kingwood doggie
Betty Wolf
Sunrise and Whiskee in Kingwood, TX!
Halloween moon
leahking
Moonrise. And she’s on the wane! WilsonHill Colorado County
What is that?
Audrey H.
There are all kinds of hunters out for the hunters moon! Saw this one in Pleasanton today
Moon peeking through
Taylor Mcclelland
Much better viewing conditions of the moon this evening.
Postcard sunset
Beach Bob
47th and Seawall
Glass skies
KPRC 2 Edgar
Morning Run. Beautiful sky!
Stunning reflections 📸
Kelly Chapman
Beautiful clouds in League City!
Red sunrise in Cypress
billy
Cypress Sunrise
We’re partial to pink
billy
Pink Puff Cypress Sunrise
Colors of the day’s end
WEEinthecity
And Cut!
A pleasant evening
WEEinthecity
Pleasant out this evening
A gorgeous sunset
SkyWatcher
What a difference a gorgeous sunset makes in our lives.
Rainstorm to the left
WEEinthecity
Looking West to Southwest from League City. The thunderstorm pictured produced heavy rain, lightning and downdraft winds blew cool. It rained for a solid 45 minutes. It looked like it didn't move around much.
Enjoying the weather
PatCassity
Pat Cassity-Buddy is really enjoying this beautiful weather!
A moment after the rain
WEEinthecity
After the rain
An Astros orange sunset
johnsedlak
An Astros orange sunset tonight in Kingwood. Go Stros! This sunset’s for you.
First Astros uniform
VictorGutierrez
In honor of the Astros win yesterday. My Granddaughter's First ever Astros outfit. 9 days old today. This is for you Daniella..
Half sky of storms
GeeJ
Half stormy, half beautiful!
Rolling clouds at the Galveston shore
Ron Wooten
Awesome clouds
A beautiful sky in Galveston
Ron Wooten
Beautiful sky
Sunset in Jamaica Beach, sky aflame
Ron Wooten
Last night’s beautiful sunset
Upswept skies
Ron Wooten
The clouds last night were just amazingly beautiful!
Full moon over Texas
nickgreen
Full moon over the Scarecrow Festival in Chapel Hill Texas.
Nola the Therapy Dog
Susan Morris
Nola the Therapy Dog
Happy Halloween
JasonGreer
Happy Halloween from Greerswald Holiday Lights!
“Body Shop Repair”
SkyWatcher
Healthcare services for skeletons is definitely not humerous.
Cheering on the Astros
CindyJ
The team is ready to go! Go Astros! 🖤Tommy🖤Teddy🖤Timmy⚾️
Go Astros!
Harry Brinkman
Logan and Kendall are ready for the game. Go Astros!!
Ready for the Astros to win
Reda Lea
Ready for the Astros to win!!
Support for the Astros from the kid corner
MeganG
Jolene says GO ASTROS!🧡💙⚾️
Three cheers for the Astros!
Sjspyrka
Hey Mr. Anthony! It’s Lilah here, I’m the biggest Astros fan and also wearing pink today for breast cancer awareness! 🧡💙💗 GO STROS!
Halloween in all its splendor
Pins User
Happy Halloween!
In case you weren’t listening
Camasan
Champion Willy Willy just listened
It’s sweet around here
Jane pickett
Ms. Tiffany sharing ice cream at her Enchanted Ranch Day Camp!
A good morning filled with color
Sylvia lopez
Good morning from Seguin
Shimmering reflections
Pins User
Walter Hall Park
