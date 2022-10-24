79º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Astros spirit, let's hear it -- er, see it: PHOTOS: Fans -- big and small -- share their smiles as Houston’s hometown boys head to the World Series

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Houston, Houston Astros, Astros, fans, Click2Pins
Click2Pins submissions (Click2Pins submi, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTONHouston is celebrating and its fans are some of the best-dressed and most festive.

RELATED: 2022 World Series: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play against Philadelphia Phillies

Here are some of the stellar looks shared with us on Click2Pins.com of Houston Astros fans at their best.

Don’t see your photos or videos here? Share it with us!

VictorGutierrez

This is how I am sleeping tonight, knowing the Astros won....

0 s
0
Houston
sally101

ChaChing says...Lets do it again ASTROS!

0 s
0
Unknown
LindaKira

Kira says Go Astros! 🐾💫⚾️

0 s
0
Cypress
TILA

Aiden is Astros ready!

0 s
0
Channelview
TheSlotts

Ready to watch the game, rocking the Yuli hair!

0 s
0
New Waverly
Pins User

Go Astros! From AMERICAN ALLOY STEEL!!!!!

0 s
0
Houston
Beth P.

Shelton loves the Astros!

0 s
0
Katy
Uncle Steve

Halloween decor.

0 s
0
Missouri City
leahmarietx

Everything is BIGGER in Texas! #dadsneighborhood #12footskeletonclub #houstonastros

0 s
0
Houston
treyna

Game3 vs “them from over yonder” …Go Astros!!!

0 s
0
Rosenberg
Meagan Lee

Let’s go Astros!!

0 s
0
San Leon
Meagan Lee

I ❤️ the ASTROS!!!

0 s
0
San Leon
Pins User

Toby’s ready for a sweep

0 s
0
Houston
iamdan

Mayla’s ready for an Astros sweep! Hello World Series!

0 s
0
Blackberry
EricRamirezSR

Htown pumpkin! #levelup! #sweeptheyankees

0 s
0
Alvin
ashleysaracoglu

Benny says Let’s Go Astros!

0 s
0
Houston
EricRamirezSR

Let’s go Astros!

0 s
0
Alvin
Sam Olivares
0 s
0
Houston
JonnaGrizzle

Astros are “Sweeping Up”

0 s
0
Cypress

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email