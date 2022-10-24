Astros spirit, let's hear it -- er, see it: PHOTOS: Fans -- big and small -- share their smiles as Houston’s hometown boys head to the World Series

HOUSTON – Houston is celebrating and its fans are some of the best-dressed and most festive.
Here are some of the stellar looks shared with us on Click2Pins.com of Houston Astros fans at their best.
VictorGutierrez
This is how I am sleeping tonight, knowing the Astros won....
sally101
ChaChing says...Lets do it again ASTROS!
LindaKira
Kira says Go Astros! 🐾💫⚾️
TILA
Aiden is Astros ready!
TheSlotts
Ready to watch the game, rocking the Yuli hair!
Pins User
Go Astros! From AMERICAN ALLOY STEEL!!!!!
Beth P.
Shelton loves the Astros!
Uncle Steve
Halloween decor.
leahmarietx
Everything is BIGGER in Texas! #dadsneighborhood #12footskeletonclub #houstonastros
treyna
Game3 vs “them from over yonder” …Go Astros!!!
Meagan Lee
Let’s go Astros!!
Meagan Lee
I ❤️ the ASTROS!!!
Pins User
Toby’s ready for a sweep
iamdan
Mayla’s ready for an Astros sweep! Hello World Series!
EricRamirezSR
Htown pumpkin! #levelup! #sweeptheyankees
ashleysaracoglu
Benny says Let’s Go Astros!
EricRamirezSR
Let’s go Astros!
Sam Olivares
JonnaGrizzle
Astros are “Sweeping Up”