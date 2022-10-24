Astros spirit, let's hear it -- er, see it: PHOTOS: Fans -- big and small -- share their smiles as Houston’s hometown boys head to the World Series

(Click2Pins submi, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston is celebrating and its fans are some of the best-dressed and most festive.

Here are some of the stellar looks shared with us on Click2Pins.com of Houston Astros fans at their best.

VictorGutierrez This is how I am sleeping tonight, knowing the Astros won.... 0 s 0

sally101 ChaChing says...Lets do it again ASTROS! 0 s 0

LindaKira Kira says Go Astros! 🐾💫⚾️ 0 s 0

TILA Aiden is Astros ready! 0 s 0

TheSlotts Ready to watch the game, rocking the Yuli hair! 0 s 0

Pins User Go Astros! From AMERICAN ALLOY STEEL!!!!! 0 s 0

Beth P. Shelton loves the Astros! 0 s 0

Uncle Steve Halloween decor. 0 s 0

leahmarietx Everything is BIGGER in Texas! #dadsneighborhood #12footskeletonclub #houstonastros 0 s 0

treyna Game3 vs “them from over yonder” …Go Astros!!! 0 s 0

Meagan Lee Let’s go Astros!! 0 s 0

Meagan Lee I ❤️ the ASTROS!!! 0 s 0

Pins User Toby’s ready for a sweep 0 s 0

iamdan Mayla’s ready for an Astros sweep! Hello World Series! 0 s 0

EricRamirezSR Htown pumpkin! #levelup! #sweeptheyankees 0 s 0

ashleysaracoglu Benny says Let’s Go Astros! 0 s 0

EricRamirezSR Let’s go Astros! 0 s 0

Sam Olivares 0 s 0