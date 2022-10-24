80º

World Series-bound: Joy, shade and so much more -- See the best reactions we could find to Houston Astros’ win over the New York Yankees⚾

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with the American League Championship Series trophy after winning game four against the New York Yankees to advance to the World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa, 2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – There’s a lot of joy, shade and choice words after the Houston Astros win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Here are some of the best social media reactions we found on Monday morning as the celebrations continue in Houston and elsewhere.

Must-see clip -- Who’s your daddy now? 👀

So much shade.

It’s another Houston Rodeo!

Yikes...(about Carlos Correa)

Very blue dark & heavy #Monday for the Yankees fans.

The Statue of Liberty gets a new look following the Astros’ win.

#Mondaymood.

Do you have a favorite Astros win message? Leave it in the comments. We could update this story with some of your favorites.

