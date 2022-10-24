World Series-bound: Joy, shade and so much more -- See the best reactions we could find to Houston Astros’ win over the New York Yankees⚾

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with the American League Championship Series trophy after winning game four against the New York Yankees to advance to the World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – There’s a lot of joy, shade and choice words after the Houston Astros win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Here are some of the best social media reactions we found on Monday morning as the celebrations continue in Houston and elsewhere.

Must-see clip -- Who’s your daddy now? 👀

Quite possibly the most savage and coldest video is all of sports. Brooms and champagne party in the Bronx!! #Astros #LevelUp — Henry509 (@HenryOunesivix1) October 24, 2022

The #Reds thought they were too good for Dusty Baker. Look where they are both at now! All Dusty does is win. He deserves a World Series and I’ll be pulling for him and the #Astros to get it. #WorldSeries — Justin Kinner (@1410Kinner) October 24, 2022

With all do respect, today the roof closes on NYC. Good night folks #Yankees #Astros — Jimmy Mustache (@HoustonSlugger) October 24, 2022

So much shade.

It’s another Houston Rodeo!

Won't see many in H-town today w/out gear on 🧡⚾️🤗#Astros#WorldSeries2022 — Deb D 🇺🇸🇬🇾 (@wowjesus911) October 24, 2022

Good morning to all #Astros fans except @tedcruz. — Michelle Mower (@mlmower) October 24, 2022

I’ve loved this team for way too long, through way too many lean years, for this to ever not be insanely exciting. #astros #LevelUp https://t.co/tmJlCJj19H — John McGauley (@JohnMcGauley) October 24, 2022

Yikes...(about Carlos Correa)

*Me not watching a single MLB game all season* LETS GO ASTROS! World Series Bound AGAIN #Astros #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/Istg59pMae — J (@_JustJeremy_) October 24, 2022

Cheer up Yankees fans. You'll always be the "Best team in the best division in baseball" in 2022. If it wasn't for the wind, maybe the series would've been different. #gostros #astros — NachoGee (@nash_gomez) October 24, 2022

Very blue dark & heavy #Monday for the Yankees fans.

The Statue of Liberty gets a new look following the Astros’ win.

#Mondaymood.

Do you have a favorite Astros win message? Leave it in the comments. We could update this story with some of your favorites.