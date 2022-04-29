“Texas Fed, Texas Bred”: Former Atascocita star lineman Kenyon Green drafted by hometown Houston Texans

HOUSTON - Kenyon Green sitting on his couch between his parents Henry and Sholanda received the phone call of a lifetime.

The former Atascocita and Texas A&M standout with family and friends cheering behind him rose from the couch, removed his headphones and started pointing down. Through the roaring cheers, Green could be seen saying two words.

"Staying home."

Just minutes later, Green was taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by his hometown Houston Texans on Thursday night.

"I'm right down the street," Green said standing in the front yard of his parents' home in Atascocita. "I will be ready to play. Get there and work. That's all I'm going to do. Work my butt off. I'm going to keep my head down and grind."

As the celebration at the Green home ensued, Sholanda was brought to tears. With her cheeks wet from the tears and a tissue in her right hand, the mother couldn't have ever imagined this happening.

"I was wishing but I didn't know," she said. "It doesn't seem real. I'm just thankful. I'm so happy. It's exactly like a movie."

For Green's father, Henry, who was standing next to Kenyon when he received the call said it was a great experience seeing his son taken by the hometown team.

"Like we say, he's a great young man, Texas bred and Texas fed," he said. "Let's go do it in Houston."

The Pick

Following the 10th pick by the Jets, it was a flurry of trades that set everything in motion.

New Orleans moved up to No. 11 to take Chris Olave out of Ohio State, followed by Detroit jumping from No. 32 to No. 12 to take Jameson Williams from Alabama. Then the trade happened that put the Green pick in motion.

Houston made the trade with Philadelphia to allow the Eagles to jump to No. 13 to take Jordan Davis, moving the Texans back to No. 15 still in need of an offensive lineman after taking Derek Stingley Jr. at cornerback with the No. 3 overall pick.

"I didn't really think go the Texans right there," Green said. "Kind of crazy."

Henry added: "I had an idea that they would try for him at 13. But they made their decision and pulled the trigger to get him at 15 and I thank God for it. Now, let's go to work."

Once the trade was made, Green's phone rang. On the other end was Texans General Manager Nick Caserio.

"He introduced himself and said we're picking you and are you fine with being in Houston and being a Texan?," Green said. "I said yes sir."

During the process, which Green met with a lot of NFL teams he felt like the Texans liked him but didn't know that they would take him where they did.

"I'm blessed to get picked right there," Green said. "I'm staying home being a Texan. I watched playoff games and winning divisions over there and now I'm going to be a part of that and I can help build on that."

Special Moment

After Green had already pulled on his red Texans hat he was making his way around the house sharing hugs and high fives. One of those came with his high school offensive line coach Todd Moses.

"I told him while ago when we talked, I said you won't be new to the stadium, you've played there a few times before," Moses said with a laugh. "I think it is great for him and his parents to be able to stay in Houston and be able to enjoy him playing football right here in his hometown."

Updating the Atascocita Wall of Fame

Earlier this week leading up to the draft, Atascocita coach Craig Stump was anxiously awaiting the 2022 NFL Draft to arrive so that he could update the Wall of Fame with Kenyon's placard.

The Houston Texans plate with his name on it will go next to Washington Commanders' offensive lineman Sam Cosmi and Green Bay Packers' running back Patrick Taylor Jr.

"I was talking with him today on the phone about him coming to practice and hanging out with us, wanting to give back to the kids at Atascocita," Moses said. "Him and Sam come back and work out with us during the summertime. They come out on the field and workout with the kids and they never stopped doing it.

"I think it is great for our kids to see that. They can dream big like he did. You never know with hard work, perseverance and some God-given talent you get to be this."

Green Bio Info

Green becomes the first-ever player from Atascocita High School to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Last year, former teammate Sam Cosmi was taken in the second round by the Washington Commanders. Green is the third player from Atascocita to make it to the NFL joining Cosmi and Patrick Taylor Jr. who is with the Green Bay Packers.

In high school at Atascocita, Green helped solidify the Eagles as a power program in the city of Houston. In his sophomore season, he helped get the Eagles to the State Semifinals against Lake Travis. In the following two seasons, Atascocita reached the Regional Semifinals.

At the end of his high school career, Green became the first-ever Under Armour All-American in program history before signing to play at Texas A&M. He also was named the Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year as a senior as well.

In Aggieland, Green as a freshman started all 13 games for Texas A&M and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team by the coaches. Green ended up playing 35 games in his Aggie career.

As a junior this past season, Green started all 12 games and played at four different positions on the offensive line. At season’s end he was a Lombardi Award Finalist and named to the AP All-America First Team, Sporting News All-America First Team, Walter Camp All-America Second Team, FWAA All-America Second Team, All-SEC First Team and the AP and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team.