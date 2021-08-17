Texans practice report: August 16, 2021

HOUSTON – After a successful preseason game in Green Bay, the Texans returned to practice Monday. The rain and lightning pushed practice inside.

Deshaun Watson wasn’t in attendance, though head coach David Culley said “nothing has changed” with Watson’s situation.

Culley also provided COVID-19 updates; Bradley Roby has returned, but Laremy Tunsil remains out.

“Tunsil will not be back right now. He actually tested, so he’s going to be out a little bit longer,” said Culley.

Defenders Justin Reid and Jacob Martin both said they like playing under defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and see the chemistry building among the guys.

“I would say focusing on the small details and focusing on the things that we, as a defense can control. That’s our effort,” said Martin. “And that’s turnovers, actively punching at the ball, actively making moves and being in the right positions, knowing and doing your job and once you know and do your job, then you can play -- you can be the athlete that you’re gifted to be and play fast and physical, things like that.”

For Reid, he also sees it as a chance for him to step up as a veteran in the locker room.

“It’s fun for me on the back end just because I like being the guy that gets guys off the line,” said Reid. “I feel like safety, middle linebacker too but the safety you get to be chief on the back end, see the whole picture, get to put guys in the right spot. I feel like my job as far as the rest of the guys on the team is to be a resource for them because if I’m playing my best ball and nobody else is, we’re not going to win that way.”

The Texans play in Dallas this Saturday.