Houston Texans will be without Laremy Tunsil for a second straight preseason game due to COVID-19

Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Before last Saturday’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, Laremy Tunsil was one of four Houston Texans placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

All four missed that game. Right now, Tunsil stands as the only Houston Texan from that list who will miss a second consecutive preseason game.

Texans head coach David Culley confirmed this at practice on Monday, saying the offensive tackle tested positive for COVID last week.

“Tunsil will not be back right now,” Culley said. “He’s going to be out a little bit longer.”

As for the others who were on the COVID-19 list, cornerback Bradley Roby returned to practice on Monday, while Culley said that Tunsil’s fellow offensive linemen, Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson, are still quarantining but should be eligible to return to practice later in the week.

The Texans beat the Packers 26-7 in last Saturday’s preseason opener. They next take the field Saturday evening against the Dallas Cowboys.