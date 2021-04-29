Astros beat Mariners 7-5

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 28: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners dives back into first base as Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros applies the tag in the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park on April 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during a four-run eighth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Houston has won six of its last seven and handed Seattle its third straight loss.

The Astros pulled ahead in the eighth without an extra-base hit. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel had back-to-back singles against Rafael Montero (2-1) with one out. An error by first baseman Evan White allowed Tucker to score on a fielder’s choice, and Aledmys Diaz singled to score Gurriel.

“We trust each other in the clubhouse,” Diaz said. “Nobody tries to be a hero. We just try to hit the strikes and get the walks.”

Will Vest came in and walked Castro, and Jose Altuve followed with a sacrifice fly.

“The bottom of the lineup really picked us up today,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Some day, we’re going to click on all cylinders, and it’s not far off.”

Joe Smith (1-1) struck out one in a scoreless eighth. Ryne Stanek worked the ninth for his first save of the season.

Montero was charged with three hits and four runs, two earned, in 2/3 of an inning.

