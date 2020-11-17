3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

Hello from the Xfinity Sports Desk at KPRC 2 as we kick off this new week. Here is what’s happening with Houston sports.

Texans

Let’s start with the Houston Texans. Let’s be honest, It’s been a forgettable season. At 2-7, the Texans will be playing for pride and that’s about it. This weekend, the New England Patriots come to town. Tom Brady is gone, but signal-caller Cam Newton has the Pats trending in the right direction, winning two in a row. The Patriots have a solid rushing attack which isn’t good for the Texans, who have been terrible against the run. Sunday in Cleveland, the Browns rushed for 231 yards. The Texans will once again rely on the arm and legs of Deshaun Watson. He’s been the only bright spot on this team all year.

College football

In college football, the UH Cougars had a convincing 56-21 win over South Florida this past weekend. The Coogs will have a tough test this Saturday when they travel to SMU. The Mustangs are 7-2 on the season but were upset by Tulsa on Saturday.

The Rice Owls will finally get to play a game. They’ve played just two games this season. Cancellation after cancellation has been the theme of this season for the Owls. This Saturday, they will travel to North Texas. This is a very winnable game for the Owls.

High school football

The high school football season continues this weekend. We are getting closer to the postseason, so every game is so important for all of our area schools. Join us Friday night for Friday Football Frenzy for all the highlights!

That’s it for now. It’s a busy week of sports ahead here in H-Town.