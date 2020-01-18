Astros to interview Dusty Baker for the team manager position

HOUSTON – It is no secret the Astros are looking for a new manager. The team has interviewed several candidates in person or over the phone, owner Jim Crane told KPRC 2 Friday.

Next up, Dusty Baker.

According to MLB.com, the Astros will interview the veteran skipper Baker for the open manager position on Monday.

Baker has more than 20 years of managerial experience and a three-time “MLB Manager of the Year” winner. He led his teams to winning records for every franchise except the Cubs (where a 66-96 2006 season dropped his record only four games under .500). Baker took the Giants to the National League Pennant in 2002, ushered the Cubs through the famous 2003 collapse, and made the playoffs in five of his last six years as a manager.

Baker has also been criticized for not managing bullpens well and not adjusting to current analytics culture in baseball.

The Astros hope to hire a team manager by spring training, Crane told KPRC 2 Friday.

The team fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after the MLB released a report Monday accusing the team of a sign stealing scheme in 2017. Astros former bench coach Alex Cora was also fired as the manager of the Boston Red Sox amid the MLB investigation.

As of Friday, Houston had interviewed three candidates for the manager position. Candidates include Toronto Blue Jays coach John Gibbons, former Baltimore Orioles coach Buck Showalter and current Chicago Cubs third base coach Will Venable.

The Astros, the Red Sox and the New York Mets are all looking for new head coaches for the upcoming season.