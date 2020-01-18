EXCLUSIVE: Astros owner Jim Crane discusses team culture, GM search

HOUSTON – Before he met with other media, Astros owner Jim Crane talked one-on-one exclusively with KPRC 2 sports reporter Vanessa Richardson before the Astros Foundation’s Diamond Dreams Gala Friday night.

While he didn’t want to talk about the sign-stealing scheme, Crane did comment on the team’s culture and the search for a new general manager.

“We are fine,” Crane told KPRC 2. “Listen, we got 400 people here (at the Diamond Dreams Gala). Two of our best people are not here with us anymore. But, the team is deep. We got a lot of talent. We got people who can step up. So, I don’t think you will see any dropoff whatsoever. I am not worried about it.”

There have been several rumors on who will take the place of Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch. Crane said he would like to have a manager by spring training.

“We’ve been working all week, since Monday after the news conference,” said Crane. “We’ve been moving fast and we’ve interviewed a number of candidates on both sides both on the phone and in person. And we hope to have a manager very quickly, we have to get ready for spring training. A lot of great candidates, and we’re just sorting through that, getting our baseball operation team organized, and at the same time looking for a general manager. So we’ll be working on that.”