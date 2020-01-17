This is who the Astros are interviewing - so far - to replace A.J. Hinch

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has confirmed that by the end of Friday, the Houston Astros will have interviewed three candidates for the team’s manager position.

The candidates include former Toronto Blue Jays coach John Gibbons, former Baltimore Orioles coach Buck Showalter and current Chicago Cubs third base coach Will Venable.

Timing is key for the Astros as two other teams are also searching for new head coaches. This week, the Boston Red Sox parted ways with former manager Alex Cora, and the New York Mets did the same with former-Astro Carlos Beltran.

Here is a look at who the Astros will have interviewed by the end of today:

1. John Gibbons

Experience: Toronto Blue Jays head coach from 2004-2008 and 2013-2018, Kansas City Royals bench coach 2008-2011 and San Antonio Missions head coach 2011–2012.

Gibbons spent 16 years with the Blue Jays after two stints with the team. Gibbons did not manage any teams last season. In October, the 57-year-old sent out his resume to the New York Mets, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres, according to The Athletic. Gibbons was a bullpen catcher for the Mets when the team won the World Series in 1986.

2. Buck Showalter

Experience: Baltimore Orioles head coach 2010-2018, Texas Rangers head coach 2003-2006, Arizona Diamondbacks head coach 1998-2000 and New York Yankees head coach 1992-1995.

Showalter comes with 20 years of managerial experience including five playoff appearances. Between 2012 to 2016, the 63-year-old took the Orioles to the playoffs three times in five seasons playing in the tough American League East. Showalter did also oversee the team’s collapse. In 2018, the Orioles went 47-115 and his contract was not renewed.

3. Will Venable

Experience: Chicago Cubs 3rd base coach

Venable has been a hot name around the majors as a potential manager this offseason but does not have any managerial experience. At just 37 years old, Venable was a MLB player as recently as 2016. A baseball lifer, Venable’s father Max played for the San Francisco Giants.