Texans’ Deshaun Watson becomes the only QB in the last 15 years to do this

HOUSTON – Deshaun Watson having a great game is not rare.

But last night, America witnessed a performance that many are calling an instant classic. With the win against the Bills, Watson added another record to his already packed resume.

At age 24, it wasn’t that long ago that Watson was the quarterback for the Clemson Tigers. Fans will remember the historic 2017 College Football National Championship game, where the Tigers took on Nick Saban and Alabama. Alabama came out strong and led the Tigers 14-0. But Watson came in hot, erasing that 14 point deficit to help the Tigers win, 35-31.

Sound familiar?

Last night, Watson did something even more impressive, leading the Texans to a 16-point comeback victory in the Wild Card game.

ESPN Stats and Info tweeted, “Watson is the only starting quarterback in the last 15 postseasons with a 14-point comeback win in the college and the pros.”

Watson quoted the tweet, writing “More Glory,” accompanied by the prayer hands emoji. In his post-game interview, Watson told Lisa Salters, “Somebody had to be great, why not me?”

Watson’s legacy of greatness, it seems, could just be beginning. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Watson is the closest thing he has ever seen to Michael Jordan.

Deandre Hopkins wasn’t surprised, saying in his post-game interview, “Man, that’s just Deshaun.”

Now, Texans fans hope Watson can turn it up next week in the divisional round. The Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.