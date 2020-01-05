52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

52ºF

Sports

‘Deshaun Watson is the GOAT’: social media reacts to Texans comeback playoff win

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: sports, local, Texans, NFL, Wild Card, playoffs
Texans had a lot to say on social media after the overtime comeback win against the Buffalo Bills Saturday.
Texans had a lot to say on social media after the overtime comeback win against the Buffalo Bills Saturday. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Texans had a lot to say on social media after the overtime comeback win against the Buffalo Bills Saturday.

The Texans defeated the Bills, 22-19, in the AFC Wild Card game.

Many cheered for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who made a game-defining play in overtime.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Harris County Judge Wins Friendly Bet

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: