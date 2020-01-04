67ºF

Features

Tamales on the line: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wages tasty bet with Buffalo counterpart ahead of Wildcard Playoff Game between Texans and Bills

photo

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo waged a tasty bet with her counterpart in Buffalo, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, ahead of the Wild Card Playoff Game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills.

Food is on the line. Translation: The stakes are high. Hidalgo wagered the Texans would win against the Bills and pledged to send a plate of tamales to Poloncarz if the Bills should win. Poloncarz put up a plate of buffalo wings as collateral.

Hidlago said she looks forward to sampling Buffalo’s finest wings very soon, according to a press release.

“I’m looking forward to a Bills win and I’m looking forward to some tasty tamales,” Poloncarz said in a Tweet. “Lina, you better fire those up.”

