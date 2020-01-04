Tamales on the line: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wages tasty bet with Buffalo counterpart ahead of Wildcard Playoff Game between Texans and Bills
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo waged a tasty bet with her counterpart in Buffalo, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, ahead of the Wild Card Playoff Game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills.
Food is on the line. Translation: The stakes are high. Hidalgo wagered the Texans would win against the Bills and pledged to send a plate of tamales to Poloncarz if the Bills should win. Poloncarz put up a plate of buffalo wings as collateral.
Hidlago said she looks forward to sampling Buffalo’s finest wings very soon, according to a press release.
County Exec. @markpoloncarz of Erie County (Buffalo) has bet me that the Bills will beat the @HoustonTexans tomorrow.— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) January 3, 2020
No matter the outcome, we win the mascot contest. My guy @TexansTORO1 could take Billy Buffalo anytime. Also for what it's worth, Toro wears pants... pic.twitter.com/3nOx6Ar3xz
“I’m looking forward to a Bills win and I’m looking forward to some tasty tamales,” Poloncarz said in a Tweet. “Lina, you better fire those up.”
Tomorrow our @BuffaloBills take on the @HoustonTexans in the big wildcard game. I am so confident the #Bills will win I just bet Harris County (Houston) Judge @LinaHidalgoTX that the loser sends a big plate of lunch to the other. I put up our famous wings, she tamales. #GoBills! pic.twitter.com/vS0Ec5ndhq— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 3, 2020
