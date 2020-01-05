52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

52ºF

Sports

Watch: You will love watching Deshaun Watson’s amazing overtime play on repeat

David Arkin, Director of Digital

Tags: Texans, Watson, Playoffs
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Deshaun Watson’s overtime play in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game that led to a 34-yard reception and eventually a winning field goal, showcased his unique athletic ability.

After both the Texans and Bills failed to score on their first possession in overtime, Watson evaded a sack by moving away from one defender and bouncing off another before rolling out to find Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal.

Ka'imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory.

Here’s a look at his creative play.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.