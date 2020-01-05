Watch: You will love watching Deshaun Watson’s amazing overtime play on repeat
Deshaun Watson’s overtime play in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game that led to a 34-yard reception and eventually a winning field goal, showcased his unique athletic ability.
After both the Texans and Bills failed to score on their first possession in overtime, Watson evaded a sack by moving away from one defender and bouncing off another before rolling out to find Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal.
Ka'imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory.
Here’s a look at his creative play.
UNREAL. DESHAUN WATSON. 😯— ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2020
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/hbYNwsSlTM
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.