Watch: You will love watching Deshaun Watson’s amazing overtime play on repeat

Deshaun Watson’s overtime play in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game that led to a 34-yard reception and eventually a winning field goal, showcased his unique athletic ability.

After both the Texans and Bills failed to score on their first possession in overtime, Watson evaded a sack by moving away from one defender and bouncing off another before rolling out to find Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal.

Ka'imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory.

Here’s a look at his creative play.