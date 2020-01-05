This is who Houston will play in the Divisional Playoffs

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Texans will face the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend in the Divisional Playoffs.

The Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller on Saturday, 22-19.

That win and the Tennessee Titans victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday evening, means the Texans will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday. The game will start at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.

The other AFC Divisional Playoff game will pit the Baltimore Ravens agains the Titans on Saturday.