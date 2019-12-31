What JJ Watt’s return would mean for Texans defense against Bills

HOUSTON – The playoffs are set to open officially on Saturday, and the NFL has pegged the Texans home game against the Bills as the first game of Wild Card Weekend.

How would this sound from the NRG PA announcer David Brady during introductions? “And at defensive end, No. 99, J.J. Watt!” At that moment, the fans will go into a frenzy.

Barring a setback this week, all signs point to Watt’s return to the football field less than three months after suffering a torn pectoral muscle against the Oakland Raiders during an October game at NRG Stadium. Watt returned to practice last week but has yet to be activated.

When he returns to the Texans, it is unclear how much playing time he would see in the game against Buffalo.

“I don’t know that yet,” said Texans head coach Bill O’Brien on Monday when he was asked about his timetable on making a decision on Watt. “We’ll have to see how he’s doing today, tomorrow. We’ll continue to kind of evaluate that. Then, obviously, we’ll let you know, but I’m not sure about that yet.”

Watt’s return comes after a rehab that went extremely well and ahead of schedule. Normally, pectoral injuries require three months to fully heal.

“Just continuing to build on what he did last week, rep-wise, and some of the things you would have to do relative to what his injury was,” added O’Brien when asked what he is looking for in Watt leading up to the playoff opener. “Just continuing to evaluate that with him, in conjunction with him. See how he’s feeling and things like that.”

O’Brien was then asked, wouldn’t Watt always tell you that he feels great?

“No. He’s very honest, as you guys would imagine, very honest where he is,” said O’Brien. “Throughout his career, he’s been a very honest guy when it comes to how he feels and what he can do.”

“I mean any time you have a guy like J.J. Watt, I mean, the guy’s a great football player and it definitely helps the team,” said O’Brien.

The Texans will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before a walkthrough on Friday. They will kick off against the Bills at 3:35 p.m. Saturday.