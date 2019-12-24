JJ Watt returns to practice as Texans prepare for playoffs

HOUSTON – Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has returned to the practice field as the team prepares for the playoffs, which begin in a couple of weeks.

A source close to the team confirmed Tuesday to KPRC 2 that Watt has suited up for practice this week.

Watt has been sidelined with a pectoral muscle injury since the team’s week eight game against the Oakland Raiders. He underwent surgery and has been recuperating ever since.

The Texans are headed to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons after winning their AFC South division title Saturday against Tampa Bay.

The team will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at NRG Park for the final game of the regular season.

It remains to be seen who the Texans will face during the first week of the playoffs.

Watt still leads the team with 20 quarterback hits and had 3.5 sacks in his eight games prior to the injury.