Last month, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said in a Tweet he was “absolutely gutted” that he was out for the season after tearing his left pectoral in a Texans victory over the Oakland Raiders.

"This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal," Watt wrote. "Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all the thoughts & well-wishes."

Now, a new report offers Texans fans some hope that the player might return in time for playoffs.

Sources say the team is saving its final “designated to return” slot for Watt and that there is optimism that the fan favorite will heal in time to return for the playoffs, according to a report from the NFL Network.

After his surgery to repair the pectoral tear, Watt said in a Tweet that “everything went smooth with the surgery.”

Everything went smooth with the surgery, thank you for all of the kind words.



If I tweet anything crazy during the Astros game tonight, just blame it on the pain meds 😂😂

The Texans are reserving the “designated to return” spot for Watt because his surgery and recovery are going so well, according to the report. Watt will have an MRI in a few weeks to assess his recovery.