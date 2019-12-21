52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

52ºF

Local News

Report: J.J. Watt could return in time for playoffs

Adam Wexler, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Texans, football
(Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans could be getting a major boost to their lineup in advance of what they hope is another trip to the playoffs.

A report from the NFL Network on Saturday morning indicated that the Texans plan on activating defensive end J.J. Watt from the injured reserve either prior to their week 17 game or in advance of a potential playoff game.

Watt left the Texans week eight game just prior to halftime with a pectoral injury. He had surgery shortly after and tweeted out that he expected to miss the remainder of the season recovering from the injury and procedure.

Watt is currently on the team’s injured reserve list, though the team still has the option of activating him following week 16. The team has the ability to designate two players for return from the injured list over the course of the season. They used one on Jordan Thomas who was activated several weeks ago, but have held on to the other option to keep open the possibility of a return for Watt.

Watt still leads the team with 20 quarterback hits and had 3.5 sacks in his eight games prior to the injury.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.