HOUSTON – Sully, President George H.W. Bush’s former service dog, was seen on the sidelines at Sunday’s Texans game against the New England Patriots receiving some love from Texans star JJ Watt.

Watt had the opportunity to greet, pet and kiss Sully before the game kicked off and in response, Sully gave the injured Texans defensive end a big doggy kiss.

The team shared photos of the special moment via Twitter with the caption "13/10 would give Sully puppy kisses again.”

“Flagged for unnecessary cuteness,” tweeted football Christian Moxley in response.

Toro, the Texans mascot, also got the chance to pet Sully, rating the experience with a high score of 41 out of 10.

This is Sully. He was President George Bush’s service dog before his passing. 41/10 will pet again.@dog_rates | @AmericasVetDogs pic.twitter.com/e9Y25leotc — TORO 🐃 (@TexansTORO1) December 2, 2019

“Thanks for the love @jjwatt," was written on the Labrador’s Instagram story.

Bush acquired Sully two months after the passing of his wife Barbara from America’s VetDogs. Sully would then spend the next six months with the former president before his passing in November 2018.