Houston Rodeo announces $14.1M in scholarships for 2021 educational commitment

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday the approval of a $21,691,500 educational commitment to support Texas youth and statewide educational programs in 2021.

According to a news release, a majority of the funds will be awarded through more than 800 scholarships valued at $14.1 million.

“Despite a heartbreaking early closure in 2020 and the difficult months that followed, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remained committed to its mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth and education, and we hope today’s announcement is a bright spot in a challenging year,” HLSR President and CEO Chris Boleman said.

In addition to scholarships, HLSR will also present the remaining funds accordingly – $5 million to junior show exhibitors, $2 million in educational program grants and more than $470,000 toward graduate assistantship programs.

In November, officials announced the 2021 season will mainly focus on the Junior Show and select Youth Show events, aligning with its mission of supporting Texas youth.

Recipients of educational program grants include the Houston Symphony, Texas Wildlife Association Foundation as well as other Texas organizations and institutions.

Funds awarded to the graduate assistantship programs will be received by 11 universities in Texas including Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M and Texas Tech among others.

“Thanks to the unwavering support from our community, and the resiliency of our dedicated 35,000 volunteers who share a passion for our charitable mission, we are able to reaffirm our promise to the youth of Texas and also lend support to charitable organizations that serve our great community and state,” Boleman said.

Since it started in 1932, the rodeo said in its news release about the announcement that it has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education.