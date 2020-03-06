WATCH: Latina popstar Becky G pays tribute to Tejano Queen Selena at rodeo, 25 years after her last concert

HOUSTON – When Latina popstar Becky G took the stage at the Houston Rodeo Thursday, many expected her to pay tribute to the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

It would be the perfect moment for one Latina singer to honor another. Just 10 days ago, it was the 25th anniversary of Selena’s last concert, which was also at the Houston Rodeo.

So while a tribute from Becky G was expected, what she came out with was more than perfect.

On a revolving stage, the singer belted out two of Selena’s greatest hits, ‘Como La Flor’ and ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ as images of Selena performing flashed on a huge screen above her.

This isn’t the first time a singer has paid tribute to Selena at the Houston Rodeo. Last year, Kacey Musgraves also honored Selena with her rendition of ‘Como La Flor,’ and Prince Royce covering ‘No Me Queda Mas.’

The response on Twitter to Becky G’s performance has been overwhelmingly positive with one person saying she “had the whole NRG stadium on their feet.”

See what some are saying:

I started crying as soon as I heard T he first note !!😭😭 a good crying! Amazing show, amazing performance!!! It was great meeting you too!!😍❤ you looked beautiful!!❤😘 @iambeckyg #RodeoHouston pic.twitter.com/mT8EqpliPD — Jennifer🎮🤙🏻 (@jen_lopez28) March 6, 2020

BECKY G played tribute to Selena @ the Houston Rodeo tonight!!! 🌹👏 pic.twitter.com/6KnYvkvGpS — 🥀 (@theamericamtz) March 6, 2020

the lil Selena Tribute Becky G did at @RODEOHOUSTON was everything! 😭 — LUIS 🌈 (@Luiskddo) March 6, 2020

@iambeckyg thank you thank you thank you so much for your amazing Selena tribute! You had the whole NRG stadium on their feet. Selena means so much to Houston and tonight you made it feel like she was with us all! #HoustonRodeo #BeckyGxRodeoHouston pic.twitter.com/XwfG6Ov4gQ — Sashay (@Versaaach) March 6, 2020

The Selena tribute that Becky did at the end was amazing! ❤️ @iambeckyg @RODEOHOUSTON — Nayeli (@naye_htx) March 6, 2020

If you missed Becky G’s Houston performance and tribute to Selena, you haven’t missed your chance. The singer is also slated to perform at an 11-hour Selena tribute concert in San Antonio in May.

Incidentally, it also happened to be Becky G’s birthday Thursday and rodeo organizers surprised her with a cake and the University of Houston mariachi band! Overall, seems like it was a great night for everyone!