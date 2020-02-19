There’s going to be a massive Selena tribute concert in Texas with Pitbull, Becky G

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Selena’s legacy will be honored with a May tribute concert in San Antonio.

The celebration will feature performances by Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, Ally Brooke and others, Q Productions and San Antonio city leaders announced on Tuesday.

The event will be held from noon-11:45 p.m. May 9 at the Alamodome. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, and they range from $40-$200.

Performances will be followed with a laser light show, presented by H-E-B.

Suzette Quintanilla, president and CEO of Q Productions, said in the news conference that the company has been waiting to announce the event.

“I’m honored to have it here at the Alamodome,” she said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, “it’s an exciting day for San Antonio.”

“The tribute concert will certainly have great meaning to the millions of Selena fans all over the world,” he said. “We welcome all to join us here in San Antonio, Texas, on May 9 as we pay tribute to the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainer of our lifetimes, and that is Selena.”

Earlier this year, Q Productions announced the cancelation of the “Fiesta De La Flor” festival in Corpus Christi.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Selena’s death and many celebrations will be held in her honor, including a Selena night at the April 3 Spurs game.

