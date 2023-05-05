Sugar Land animal shelter facing possible closure due to overcrowding: Here’s how you can help

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Sugar Land Animal Services shelter said Wednesday that it has exceeded capacity, a crisis that may soon prevent the facility from accepting more pets. If the situation continues, the city will be forced to close the shelter for any new animals, a news release said.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Sugar Land Animal Services said the facility is currently housing 65 dogs and 43 cats; however, the building was designed to accommodate 31 dogs and 52 cats.

Shelter staff have worked with non-profit pet agencies, volunteer organizations and other shelters in the region, state and country, but the continuous growth of pets dropped off at the shelter, released throughout the city, or running wild creates “insurmountable challenges,” the shelter said.

“Every dog run is doubled up except three, which means one dog is inside and another dog is outside all the time,” said Director of Environmental and Neighborhood Services Dawn Steph. “We have dogs in every space we have available including our cat shelter. We are using all available bangers which are the mobile enclosures that we use in rooms, hallways and the lobby. If we take in another three dogs, we will have no physical space to place them.”

The city recently waived dog adoption fees and will consider financial incentivizes to encourage adoptions.

“Work will also continue to explore partnerships intended to leverage and coordinate regional resources, utilize a broader spectrum of expertise and better meet the needs of Sugar Land’s pet population,” the news release said.

For more information about Sugar Land Animal Services and how you can become a pet parent to an animal in need, go to sugarlandtx.gov/animalservices.