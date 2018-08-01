What we know about Joseph James Pappas II

Houston police released these images of the man believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht in the Texas Medical Center on July 20, 2018.

HOUSTON - He's now Houston's most wanted man and he's the prime suspect in the high-profile murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Joseph James Pappas II, 62, may have learned how to use deadly force as a deputy constable.

His record shows he worked with Harris County Precinct 2 and Precinct 7. He was first paid for his services, and later was listed as a volunteer reserve.

Pappas held an armed law enforcement job for more than 30 years, until 2013.

Pappas is not married and has no kids.

His friends called him "Joey" and he was living in the same Westbury home where he grew up. The home was raided Wednesday morning by police. Out of the well-kept home, Pappas runs a real estate brokerage under his own name. His neighbors said he is meticulous about his own home's lawn maintenance.

Although no criminal convictions were found, in Pappas' past there was perhaps an inkling of trouble decades ago.

In a 1986 lawsuit Pappas filed against an employer, Channel 2 Investigates found an odd excerpt: Pappas was characterized as a loose cannon who was "barred from attending meetings ... because of various inappropriate activities," the lawsuit read.

