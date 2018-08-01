Investigation in Westbury neighborhood connected to homicide, police say

HOUSTON - A large police presence was reported Wednesday in the Westbury neighborhood of southwest Houston.

A spokesman for the Houston Police Department said the investigation that was underway at a home at the intersection of Stillbrooke Drive and Doud Street in connection with a homicide, but he would not provide any other details.

A KPRC2 crew at the scene said police officers could be seen walking in and out of the home. Two Houston Forensic Science Center crime scene unit vehicles were also at the scene.

Neighbors told KPRC2 that the man who lives at the home being searched grew up in Houston and has lived at that address for about eight years.

VIDEO: Aerials of police activity in Westbury

