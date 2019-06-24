What we know about deadly boat crash in Chambers County

The scene after a deadly boat crash in Chambers County on June 24, 2019.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - According to authorities, a boat crash was reported Saturday on Hugo Park Road near Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou, just north of Trinity Bay.

Officials said the crash occurred out in the bay, away from the boat docks. Firefighters and rescue crews had to use boats to reach the victims and bring them back to shore, authorities said.

Preliminary investigations revealed a large ski boat driven by Jacob Breaux struck a bass boat, authorities said.

Where the crash happened

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday about half a mile from Hugo Park Road in the area of Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou.

How many were injured?

Three people have died. Two others remain in critical condition.

A total of 12 people were involved in the crash. Seven were in a bass fishing boat five others were in a ski boat.

Texas game wardens said the deceased victims were all riding in the bass fishing boat.

Who are the victims

Laura Kay Grant, 49, of Mont Belvieu, William Robert Bowles, 36, of Baytown, and Zachary Jackson Miles, 28, of Beach City, died.

Have any arrests been made?

Texas game wardens arrested Breaux. They said he was the driver of the ski boat.

Breaux was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Who's in charge of the investigation?

A team of Texas game wardens are handling the investigation and being assisted by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

How can you help?

Loved ones set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral expenses of Miles.

