2 killed, 8 injured after two boats collide in Chambers County, officials say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Two people were killed and eight others were injured in a boat crash Sunday in a Chambers County bay, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. on Hugo Park Road.

Officials said the crash happened in the water a bass boat and ski boat collided. It is unknown how far into the water the crash happened but firefighters and rescue crew used boats to reach the victims and brought them back to shore.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.