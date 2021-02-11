Update: Doctor successfully removes Gorilla Glue from woman’s hair

The woman who was unfortunately stuck with a slicked-back ponytail after spraying Gorilla Glue in her hair will be rocking a new do thanks to the help of a plastic surgeon who successfully removed the adhesive.

TMZ reports Tessica Brown arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet with Dr. Michael Obeng, who offered to help her for free.

According to the report, the procedure involving the use of medical-grade glue remover which typically costs $12,500.

A video by TMZ shared on Instagram early Thursday shows Dr. Obeng separating the Gorilla Glue from Brown’s hair.

The procedure was successful and took about four hours to complete.

An exclusive video obtained by TMZ shows Brown’s emotional reaction as she came out of surgery and was able to run her fingers through her hair.

According to TMZ, a rep for Gorilla Glue says, “We are glad that Miss Brown was able to be treated and we hope that she is doing well.”