Don’t do this: Woman stuck with hairdo after using Gorilla Glue when she ran out of hairspray

After using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray, a woman is desperately seeking help in order to undo what might be a permanent hairstyle, New York Times reports.

According to the report, Tessica Brown opted for Gorilla Spray Adhesive, which is made by Gorilla Glue, as a substitute when she ran out of her usual hairspray.

Now, after more than 15 washes, various treatments and an emergency room visit, Brown’s hair remains stuck in place.

Turning to TikTok to express her frustration and offer a warning against using Gorilla Glue on hair, Brown found a community of social media users recommending natural remedies.

She has followed up with a series of TikTok videos and started a YouTube channel documenting her attempts to remove the adhesive from her hair.

According to the New York Times, Gorilla Glue is aware of the incident and wishes Brown the best as she tries to fix her hair.

The company said this a “unique situation” because the product was not intended to be used “in or on hair” as it is considered permanent, New York Times reports.

“We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” Gorilla Glue said in a statement according to the New York Times, “We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”