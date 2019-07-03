Toddler killed, father and family friend shot during attempted robbery in Spring

A child was killed and his father was shot several times in the chest during a violent shooting in north Harris County.

SPRING, Texas - A child was killed and his father was shot several times in the chest during what the Harris County Sheriff's Office is calling an "apparent home invasion robbery" in Spring.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday at an apartment complex on Trailing Vine Road and Stepinwolf Lane.

A father was sitting in his open garage with his two-year-old son and a friend when they were approached by two men, deputies said.

Deputies said the men immediately opened fire on the three. The toddler was killed, the father was shot around nine or ten times in the chest, and the father’s friend was shot in the leg, authorities said.

The father was transported to a hospital via Life Flight. His condition is unknown.

During the shooting, the mother - who was inside the apartment with a one-month-old child - thought the gunshots were fireworks and came downstairs to investigate, where she encountered one of the shooters, authorities said.

The woman told authorities the man demanded money from her at gunpoint, to which she replied that they didn’t have any money, deputies said.

According to authorities, both men ran away through the complex, heading south.

They are described as two black men between the ages of 25 and 30, police said. They are believed to be around 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 10 inches tall and were last seen wearing red and black hoodies.

Authorities said the shooting looked to be a very deliberate act, not just a random shooting.

"It appears they possibly targeted the father of the kids, the way that he was immediately shot," deputies said.

Investigators are working to learn more details about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

