Driver leaves scene after running stop sign, striking girl with vehicle, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Fort Bend County on Thursday.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck the girl swerved around another vehicle and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Hodges Bend Drive and Bissonnet Street around 7:45 p.m.

The girl was walking in a crosswalk with two siblings when she was struck, officials said.

The driver briefly stopped about two blocks after hitting the girl, according to authorities, but then drove away.

The girl was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

Officials said they are searching the area for an "older dark gray Nissan Altima with damage to its windshield."

