Trial of Santa Fe High School massacre suspect moved to Fort Bend County

By Aaron Barker - Senior Digital Editor, Robert Arnold - Investigative Reporter
A shackled Dimitrios Pagourtzis is walked into a courtroom in Galveston County, Texas, on Feb. 25, 2019.

RICHMOND, Texas - The trial for the suspect in the Santa Fe High School massacre is being moved to Fort Bend County, a judge announced Friday.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight classmates and two educators during the May 18, 2018, rampage at the school in Galveston County.

Pagourtzis’ attorneys filed a motion in January requesting a change of venue, saying their client could not receive a fair trial in Galveston County because of pretrial publicity.

The judge granted that motion in February.

The trial is slated to begin early next year.

