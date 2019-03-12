This is why 2 Houstonians are accused in college exam cheating scandal

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has learned how two people in Houston are connected to what investigators describe as a scheme to cheat on college entrance exams.

According to an indictment just unsealed, Lisa "Niki" Williams, an assistant teacher at a public high school in Houston, was named as a defendant.

Williams, 44, is also as an administrator for the College Board and ACT.

Another defendant named is Martin Fox, who was president of a private tennis academy and camp in Houston.

Fox, 62, and Williams are charged with racketeering conspiracy.

According to court documents, Williams accepted bribes from the accused ringleader, William "Rick" Singer, who founded The Edge College & Career Network, also known as The Key, and The Key Worldwide Foundation.

Court documents state parents would pay Singer between $15,000 and $75,000 to have another person, usually a Palmetto, Florida, resident named Mark Riddell, take the exams for the students or to replace the students' exam responses with his own.

Singer is accused of telling parents to have their children claim learning disabilities to obtain medical documentation that allowed the students to have extended time to take the exams.

The indictment claims Singer paid money to Williams, who administered the exams at a Houston public high school.

Fox is accused of funneling money from Singer to Williams. However, Singer also paid Williams $5,000 directly in one instance in July 2018, court documents state.

Singer would then pay Riddell $10,000 per test, according to the indictment.

Court documents state parents paid Singer around $25 million between 2011 and February 2019 to "bribe coaches and university administrators to designate their children as recruited athletes, or other favored admissions categories."

Universities involved include The University of Texas at Austin, Wake Forest University, Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, the University of California at Los Angeles, the University of Southern California and the University of San Diego.

In 2015, Fox introduced Singer to a tennis coach at UT to gain admission for a student by paying the coach $100,000 and Fox $100,000, according to the indictment. The student did not play tennis competitively, yet was a recruit for the UT tennis team and gained admission, court records state.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among parents accused of paying bribes to get their children into the aforementioned universities.

