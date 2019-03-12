How is University of Texas coach involved in college bribery scheme?

HOUSTON - The University of Texas at Austin is one of eight universities involved in a national college admissions and testing bribery scheme, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The accused ringleader -- William "Rick" Singer of Newport Beach, California -- is charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Singer owned the Edge College & Career Network LLC, also known as The Key, and The Key Worldwide Foundation, the latter of which prosecutors claim is a purported charity.

Court documents state parents paid Singer around $25 million between 2011 and February 2019 to "bribe coaches and university administrators to designate their children as recruited athletes, or other favored admissions categories."

Two Houstonians -- Lisa "Niki" Williams and Martin Fox -- are accused of accepting bribes.

A total of 33 parents and 13 coaches and associates of Singer's are involved in the scheme, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among parents accused of paying bribes to get their children into the above-listed universities.

Here's why the University of Texas at Austin is accused:

In 2015, Fox introduced Singer to Michael Center, head coach of the men's tennis team at the University of Texas at Austin.

The student, who was the son of one of Singer's clients, did not play tennis competitively, yet was purported to be a recruit for the UT tennis team, court records state.

According to the indictment, Singer paid Center $100,000 through the bribe, and Singer paid Fox $100,000.

The student's admission to the school was facilitated because of the bribe, the indictment says.

Center, 54, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Other universities involved include Wake Forest University, Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, the University of California at Los Angeles, the University of Southern California and the University of San Diego.

