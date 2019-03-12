Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among 40 charged in college cheating scheme

BOSTON - Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among at least 40 people who have been charged in a college entrance exam cheating scheme, NBC News reported Tuesday.

According to the indictment, the scheme focused on getting students admitted to elite universities as recruited athletes and helping potential students cheat on their college exams.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through Feb. 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

Prosecutors allege that fake athletic profiles were also made to make students look like strong high school athletes when they actually weren't.

Authorities say the consulting company also bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the tests on behalf of students or replace their answers with his.

Some of the coaches at Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California were among those charged, according to The Associated Press.

Huffman starred on the ABC hit show “Desperate Housewives.” Loughlin is best known for her role on “Full House.”

Neither actress could be immediately reached for comment, according to NBC News.

Two Houstonians are also named in the federal indictment. More information about the accusations against them can be found here.

